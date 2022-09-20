Chapbook author to read on program
TREADWELL — Word Thursdays Online will be held on Zoom and Facebook Live at 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 22 and will feature Kate McNairy of Ballston Spa.
According to a media release, McNairy has taught at SUNY Adirondack and Empire State College and has also worked as an administrative assistant for an opera company and baseball team.
She has published three chapbooks. Her poems are described as whimsical, mystical and heartbreaking.
There is a suggested donation of $3, except for students, who may participate for free.
The program is sponsored by Bright Hill Press and Literary Center of the Catskills at 94 Church St. in Treadwell.
Visit brighthillpress.org or find them on Facebook for more information.
Sessions scheduled for grant writers
ROXBURY — The following information sessions for 2023 Delaware County Arts Grant projects have been scheduled by the Roxbury Arts Group.
Sessions will be offered at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 22, on Zoom; noon Friday, Oct. 7, also on Zoom; at 5:30 p.m. Oct. 19, at William B. Ogden Free Library at 42 Gardiner Place in Walton; 5:30 p.m. Oct. 29, on Zoom for individual artists; and noon Nov. 5, at Roxbury Arts Center and on Zoom.
According to a media release, Grants and Community Coordinator Samantha Nick will review grant guidelines, provide an overview of the grant process, highlight successful grant-funded projects and provide tips for successful grant writing.
Delaware County artists and organizations interested in applying for funding to support projects and programs in 2023, must participate in an information session.
Visit www.roxburyarts group.org or call 607-326-7908 for more information.
Documentary to be screened in Roxbury
ROXBURY — “The Story of Plastic,” an Emmy-winning documentary in the category of outstanding writing, will be screened at 6:30 p.m. Friday, Sept 23, in Hilt & Stella Kelly Hall at Roxbury Arts Center at 5025 Vega Mountain Road in Roxbury.
According to a media release, the film focuses on the environmental issues of plastic pollution and plastic recycling.
The film presents the timeline that led to a reported current global plastic pollution crisis and how the oil and gas industry has successfully manipulated the narrative around it. It also reveals the consequences of the flood of plastic smothering ecosystems and poisoning communities here and around the world – and the global movement rising up in response.
The doors will open at 6 p.m. for seating for the 95 minute film after which a panel discussion will take place with the filmmakers and environmental specialists.
Tickets may be reserved on Eventbrite.com or donttrashthecatskills.com.
New items prompt another yard sale
JEFFERSON — The Jefferson Historical Society’s fifth annual indoor yard sale will continue from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Sept. 23 and 24, at the Maple Museum at 221 Creamery St. in Jefferson.
New items have been added since the first sale days were held in late August and early September.
Church Penny Social to be held Saturday
BLOOMVILLE — St. Paul’s Church at 464 River St. in Bloomville will host its fourth annual Penny Social on Saturday, Sept. 24.
The doors will open at 2 p.m. and drawings will begin at 3 pm.
Light refreshments will be available for purchase.
Featured will be door prizes, gift baskets, eight tables of items and mystery bags.
Proceeds will benefit the Bloomville Food Pantry.
Those who bring an unexpired, non-perishable food item will receive a free ticket for a gift basket.
Metals to shine at Hanford Mills
EAST MEREDITH —Exploration Day, Metal at the Mill, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24, will focus on the sustainable use of metals at Hanford Mills Museum.
According to a media release, sponsored by New York Central Mutual Insurance, admission will be free.
Representatives from SUNY Delhi’s Sustainability Program and Green Team will display a solar powered battery system and give visitors the opportunity to learn more about SUNY Delhi’s bachelor of science sustainability program.
Cooperstown Graduate Program students will offer hands-on family-friendly activities.
The sixth annual Catskill Conquest Rally, sponsored by the Historic Automobile Endurance Runs, will rumble through Hanford Mills for a mid-to-late afternoon stop.
Hanford Mills will also host the Catskills Folk Connection’s exhibit, “Folk Art in Metal.” The exhibit features five artists, whose work in metal varies from traditional blacksmithed hardware and hand-hammered copper bowls to modern metal furniture and from whirligigs made from Volkswagen Beetle parts to figures created from tools, kitchen utensils, and old musical instruments.
The festivities will also include a performance by the Stoddard Hollow String Band from noon until 3 pm.
Visit hanfordmills.org for more information.
Sunday program set at area cemetery
SCHENEVUS — Schenevus Cemetery Association President Terry Knapp will discuss all things related to cemeteries in general and Schenevus Cemetery in particular at 1 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 25, at the cemetery at 63 Main St. in Schenevus.
The program is part of a monthly series offered by the Town of Maryland Historical Society.
Call Renee Gaston at 607- 435-5849 for more information.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.