DELHI — An Evening Draw & Gather will be held from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 22, and again on Sept. 29, at Bushel Collective at 106 Main St. in Delhi.
The experiment in social drawing will include refreshments and is free and open to all.
Visit bushelcollective.org for more information.
Sundown to play on Blues Express
MILFORD — The Cooperstown Blues Express will present Sundown on Saturday, Sept. 24, for those 21 and older.
According to a media release, Sundown plays top 40 country songs, with a few oldies, classic and 80’s rock thrown in. The band has been performing since 2001.
Boarding will begin at 6:30 p.m. at the Milford Depot for the 7 p.m. three-hour train ride with cash bar.
Call 607-353-8030 or visit www.thecooperstownblues express.com for more information.
Society program to be in cemetery
FLY CREEK — The Fly Creek Area Historical Society will present “Cemetery Stone Restoration” with Kurt Riegel of Riegel Restoration in Greene at 5 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 28, at the Old Presbyterian Cemetery on Cemetery Road in Fly Creek.
The cemetery is directly across the road from the old Grange building now home to the Fly Creek Historical Society.
Attendees are advised to dress accordingly and bring lawn chairs if desired.
A business meeting will follow the presentation. Refreshments to include coffee and tea will be served.
The program is free and open to the public.
DJ to play music for Sidney dance
SIDNEY —The Tri-Town Dance and Social Club will sponsor a dance for those 18 and older from 6 to 9:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 28, at the VFW at 133 W. Main St. in Sidney with DJ Steve Rutherford. Refreshments will be available.
Program to feature Civil War letters
EAST MEREDITH — Meredith Historical Society will sponsor a program featuring excerpts Silas Smith’s Civil War Letters at 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 29, at the former Charlotte Valley Presbyterian Church at 10044 Elk Creek Road in East Meredith, now the home of the historical society.
According to a media release, Smith was born in 1844 and grew up on a farm in Meredith on today’s Waterman Road.
He volunteered to serve in the Civil War on Aug. 30, 1864, as a substitute for Thomas Covert of Meridale. Smith was said to be frail and not well-suited for military life, which was a constant struggle for him, and he spent much of his time in the hospital.
His letters give an account of what life was like for the many soldiers who were ill or wounded. He was wounded in the leg on April 1, 1865, during the Battle of Five Forks.
There are 25 letters that he wrote home archived at the Delaware County Historical Association in Delhi. Cynthia Waterman transcribed them and she and Nancy and Bill Simons will read excerpts from them.
Admission is free and refreshments will be served.
Call 607-746-8083 for more information.
Jaguars to sponsor chicken barbecue
LAURENS — The Laurens Jaguars Color Guard will sponsor a dine-in or takeout chicken barbecue from 3 p.m. until sold out Friday, Sept. 30, at the American Legion at 11 Main St. in Laurens.
Dinners will be $12 and halves will be $7. Dinners will include a chicken half, macaroni salad, baked beans, corn, roll, dessert and drink.
FUDR announces 2022 conference
HANCOCK — Registration is underway for the Friends of the Upper Delaware River annual conference, “Water, Water, Everywhere,” scheduled for Oct. 11 and 12, on Zoom.
The conference is described in a media release as an opportunity to catch up on critical issues facing the Upper Delaware River.
Visit https://tinyurl.com/yjpjzdpp for more information and to register.
