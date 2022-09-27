Food distribution to be held in Sidney
SIDNEY — A Community Partnership Mass Food Distribution will be held drive-thru style from 11 a.m. until the food is gone Friday, Sept. 30, at Sidney Fire Station at 74 River St. in Sidney.
According to organizers, there will be fresh fruits and vegetables and shelf stable items.
The distribution is open to all with no income requirements.
Luck of the Draw tickets to be sold
COOPERSTOWN — The Luck of the Draw fundraiser is set to return to Cooperstown Art Association this fall.
According to a media release, tickets will be available starting Friday, Sept. 30, for $80 each, at CAA at 22 Main St. in Cooperstown.
Ticket holders will receive one of 80 donated works of art created by local and regional artists.
Art for the fundraiser will be displayed in CAA’s Gallery B from Sept. 30 through Oct. 22.
The drawing will take place at 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 23. Names of all Luck of the Draw ticket holders will be randomly selected.
Ticket holders may also participate in the Joker’s Wild Raffle. Raffle tickets will be available at $2 each or three for $5 at CAA. The individual whose raffle ticket is drawn will win first choice of the 80 works on display.
Call 607-547-9777 or visit www.cooperstownart.com for more information.
Masons to sponsor dinner by takeout
LAURENS — A $12 chicken and biscuit dinner will be available for takeout from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 2, at the Masonic Lodge at 7 Brook St. in Laurens.
The meal will include chicken and biscuits, mashed potatoes, mixed vegetables, coleslaw, jellied cranberry sauce and ice cream with strawberries.
In keeping with COVID-19 health and safe guidelines, patrons are requested to be masked upon arrival.
According to a media release, dine-in service is scheduled to resume in December.
Waste reduction seminar to be held
HOBART — The Hobart Rotary Club will present “Zero Waste or Pretty Darn Close,” a seminar from 10 a.m. until noon, Saturday, Oct. 1, at the United Methodist Church at 204 Maple Ave. in Hobart.
According to a media release, the club recently announced its commitment to waste reduction and environmental protection. Led by Rotarians Chris and Cindy Burger of Whitney Point, the seminar will include practical tips for making simple changes to one’s routines that can help sustain earth.
The Burgers are described as household waste reduction experts. After taking 20 years to perfect their methods, since 1990, while raising three daughters, they have reportedly reduced their waste to about four pounds per year.
Turkey dinner to be by donation
TREADWELL — A drive-thru, takeout turkey dinner will be served from 4 p.m. until sold out, Saturday, Oct. 1, by donation, at the United Methodist Church at 68 Church St. in Treadwell.
The dinner will include roast turkey, stuffing, mashed potatoes, gravy, buttered squash, cabbage salad, rolls, cranberry sauce and homemade pie.
Legion to sponsor one more barbecue
BAINBRIDGE — Slater-Silvernail Post 806 of the American Legion will have its fourth and final chicken barbecue by Wilson from 10:30 a.m. until sold out Saturday, Oct. 1, in front of the Family Dollar store at 44 N. Main St. in Bainbridge.
According to a media release, chicken halves and dinners will be available.
Proceeds will be used to finance the community services provided by the Post.
