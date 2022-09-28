Show to feature electric vehicles
SHERBURNE — The fourth annual Electric Vehicle Show will be held from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 1, in the main parking lot at Friend of Rogers Environmental Educational Center in Sherburne.
According to a media release, the show is held in conjunction with National Drive Electric Week and will focus on the technology of electric vehicles, still considered to be a new option for some drivers.
The car show will include test rides, information about driving electric and vendors.
Visitors are also welcome to feed the fish in the ponds, hike and picnic.
The Visitor Center will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Visit www.friendsofrogers.org or call 607-674-4733 for more information. Registration is available at https://tinyurl.com/3r4nfb39.
Free rabies clinic to be in Deposit
DEPOSIT — Delaware County Public Health will sponsor a free rabies vaccination clinic for dogs, cats and ferrets, from 6:45 to 8:45 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 4, at the DPW Garage at 1 Village St. in Deposit.
Call 607-832-5200 or visit www.delawarecountypublic health.com for more information.
Area fire towers to be discussed
DELHI — Former Delaware Academy teacher Marty Podskoch will give an illustrated talk on the History, Lore & Restoration of Catskill Fire Towers at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 4, at Cannon Free Library at 40 Elm St. in Delhi.
According to a media release, sponsored by the Delhi Historical Society, Podskoch has researched the history of all 23 fire towers in and near the Catskills, including Bramley Mountain Fire Tower which is in the process of being restored. His work focuses on the personal stories of observers and rangers who worked to protect the Catskill forests from fire.
Sorority to provide fall dinner option
UNADILLA — Beta Sigma Phi Women’s Sorority, Preceptor Beta Kappa Chapter of Sidney will sponsor a chicken barbecue from 10 a.m. until sold out Saturday, Oct. 8, in the Bishop lot on Main Street, across from the Red Apple in Unadilla
Brooks’ House of Bar-B-Q in Oneonta will barbecue chicken halves on site to be sold for $7 each along with containers of sorority-made macaroni salad and baked beans for $4 each.
