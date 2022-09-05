GOP to open headquarters
NORWICH — A public grand opening will be held at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 7, for the recently completed Chenango County Republican headquarters at 6 E. Main St. in Norwich.
According to a media release, Republican candidates for Congress, the Senate, Assembly and county judge are all expected to attend.
Refreshments will be served. Yard signs and campaign information and materials will be available.
Valley Quilters set to meet
LAURENS — Susquehanna Valley Quilters will meet Thursday, Sept. 8, in the clubhouse of the Little Red School Community at 516 County Highway 11 in Laurens.
Social time will begin at 6:30 p.m. followed by the meeting at 7 p.m.
Robin Lettis will present a program on making fidget quilts.
Members are reminded to wear their name tags and bring something for the show and tell portion of the meeting.
Dues will be collected. Refreshments will be served.
Pogram set on poetry of art
TREADWELL — Word Thursdays Online will be held on Zoom and Facebook Live at 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 8 and will feature ekphrastic poetry by Lynne Kemen and Bright Hill poets Vicki Whicker, Robert Bensen, Pamela Strother and Michael W. Piercy, with a special reading of Julie Suarez’s poetry by Dominique Wheeler.
According to a media release, the Greeks were the first to coin the phrase ekphrastic for the written description of a work of art produced as a rhetorical or literary exercise. It is further described as a vivid, often dramatic, verbal description of a visual work of art, either real or imagined.
There is a suggested donation of $3, except for students, who may participate for free.
The program is sponsored by Bright Hill Press and Literary Center of the Catskills at 94 Church St. in Treadwell.
Visit brighthillpress.org or find them on Facebook for more information.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.