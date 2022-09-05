Friday hours added by area bookshop
WORCESTER — The Library Used Bookshop at 168 Main St. in Worcester will be open two days a week until further notice.
Starting Friday, Sept. 9, it will be open from noon until 4 p.m. Fridays as well as its usual 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday hours.
The shop has like new and used books, DVDs, audiobooks and collage material. Children’s books are 50 cents each. New items are added weekly.
Proceeds benefit the library.
Call 607-397-7389 for more information.
Final Pit night set at Ommegang
MIDDLEFIELD — The Erin Harkes Big Band will play from 7 to 10 p.m. Friday, Sept. 9, at the season’s final Fire Pit Friday at Brewery Ommegang at 656 County Highway 33 in Middlefield.
The event will feature music, a bonfire and beer.
Email tholmes@ommegang.com for more information.
Draping of Pews set for Saturday
FLY CREEK — The annual Draping of the Pews, a free quilt show and holiday boutique, will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10, at Fly Creek Methodist Church on county Route 26 in Fly Creek.
In addition to a display and sale of quilts, there will be three quilts available to bid on in a silent auction.
Pomona Grange to mark milestone
PIERSTOWN — The Otsego County Pomona Grange will celebrate its 130th anniversary when it meets at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 10, at Pierstown Grange Hall at 137 Wedderspoon Hollow Road in Pierstown.
According to a media release, reports from the county’s subordinate and community Granges will be presented and committee reports will be presented.
At noon, a covered dish luncheon will be held and will include anniversary cake and ice cream.
A 1 p.m. program will feature guest speaker State Grange Master/ President Stephen C. Coye followed by the Butternut Valley Grange Singers who will perform a selection of songs.
Pomona Grange was organized Oct. 11, 1892, with 59 charter members. The organization’s first master was W. H. Chamberlain of the Elk Creek Grange. Active past masters include Dale All, Roger Halbert, Leslie Rathbun and Norman Ritchey. The present Pomona Grange master is Barton Snedaker.
Nationally, Pomona Granges provide leadership for educational, legislative and business interests of the Subordinate Granges in its jurisdiction.
Soul Sky to play on weekend train
MILFORD — The Cooperstown Blues Express will present Soul Sky on Saturday, Sept. 10, for those 21 and older.
According to a media release, Soul Sky is a dynamic, bluesy, jammy, rock band with excellent guitars and an awesome rhythm section. Those that will be playing music that will move one’s body and soul are Jeremy Walz, Tom Dolan, Jeff Prescott, Joe Mele and Mark Emanatian. Boarding will begin at 6:30 p.m. at the Milford Depot for the 7 p.m. three-hour train ride with cash bar. Tickets are $25 each. Call 607-353-8030 or visit www.thecooperstownbluesexpress.com for more information.
Rotary golf tourney set for Sept. 18
RICHFIELD SPRINGS — More than $1,000 will be offered at this year's Lyn Edingger Memorial Golf Tournament scheduled for Sunday, Sept. 18, at Meadow Links Golf Course at 476 County Highway 27 in Richfield Springs.
According to a media release, the event is the primary fundraiser for the Cooperstown Rotary Foundation, a nonprofit, tax deductible organization. Funds from the tournament support community programs including the Michael Mayne Scholarship at ONC BOCES, Rotary Youth Exchange and community funds such as the Youth Food Movement.
Teams will tee off at 1:30 p.m. in a captain and crew format on the 18-hole course.
The entry fee of $60 per person includes a cart and greens fee plus food and beverages at the awards ceremony and reception following play.
Cash and gift certificate prizes will be awarded for first, second and third places as well as a $25 “Closest to the Pin” prize and a $500 “Hole in One” prize.
Individuals and businesses may to sponsor holes on the course for $100 or donate to the auction which will take place following the picnic dinner at the pavilion. Hole sponsors will have their names featured on the hole of their choice but also, along with auction donors, will be recognized at the awards ceremony and in tournament advertising.
Contact Ellen Tillapaugh at 607 547 5646 or cooperstownrotaryfoundation@gmail.com for more information and to register.
