Rummage and bake sale set at area church
HARTWICK SEMINARY — A rummage and bake sale will be held from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Sept. 9 and 10, at the Evangelical Lutheran Church at 4636 State Highway 28 in Hartwick Seminary.
Customers may fill a bag for $3 on Saturday.
Society open house to include picnic
EAST MEREDITH — Meredith Historical Society will host an indoor picnic and open house for the public at noon Saturday, Sept. 10. Dishes to share will be supplemented with beverages and dessert.
According to a media release, historical artifacts will be on display including several quilts and two 19th century wedding dresses that haven’t been seen by the public for a decade. New exhibits feature the MacDonald Farm and the town’s district schools. The research library will also be open.
MHS is housed in the former Charlotte Valley Presbyterian Church at 10044 Elk Creek Road in East Meredith.
Chicken barbecue set for Saturday
BAINBRIDGE — American Legion Post 806 will have its third chicken barbecue of the season from 10:30 a.m. until sold out Saturday, Sept. 10. It will be held in front of the Family Dollar store at 44 N Main St. in Bainbridge.
According to a media release, chicken halves and dinners with macaroni salad and baked beans will be available.
Proceeds will support the Post’s activities.
Spaces still available for community sale
CHARLOTTEVILLE — A community sale will be held at the corner of Baptist Church Road and Charlotte Valley Road from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10. If it rains the sale will be held Sunday, Sept. 11.
Spaces are still available at $10 each. Email Ginette at ginetteday27@gmail.com for information and to reserve space.
Crafters and independent business owners are welcome.
Proceeds will benefit the work of the Charlotteville Schoolhouse Restoration Committee.
Find the Charlotteville Schoolhouse on Facebook for more information.
Memorial for 9-11 to be held in Roxbury
ROXBURY — The Ralph S. Ives American Legion Post 1785 and the Roxbury Fire Department will conduct a 9-11 memorial ceremony at noon Saturday, Sept. 10, in the town square.
Quilters to have show and raffle for quilt
DELHI — The Delaware County Town and Country Quilters will host a quilt show at the Delaware County Historical Association from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday Sept. 10 and 11.
“Quilts Along the Delaware” will feature a raffle quilt, boutique and vendors.
Quilts will also be displayed from Tuesday, Sept. 13 through Sunday, Sept. 18. The raffle quilt drawing will take place at 3 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 18.
Admission to the show is $5.
DCHA is 2.5 miles north of Delhi on state Highway 10, next to Curtis Lumber and the Heart of the Catskills Humane Society.
Call 607-746-3849, email dcha@delhi.net, or visit www.dcha-ny.org for more information.
Masons to sponsor dinner by takeout
LAURENS — A $12 chicken and biscuit dinner will be available for takeout from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 11, at the Masonic Lodge at 7 Brook St. in Laurens.
The meal will include chicken and biscuits, mashed potatoes, mixed vegetables, coleslaw, jellied cranberry sauce and ice cream with strawberries.
In keeping with COVID-19 health and safe guidelines, patrons are requested to be masked upon arrival.
Proceeds will be used to fund lodge functions and maintenance.
Program to feature time to pick apples
MIDDLEFIELD — Family Resource Network’s next Dragon Dates and Teen Scene program will feature apple picking from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17, at Middlefield Orchard at 2274 State Highway 166.
According to a media release, FRH will pay for up to 10 points of apples per family and provide apple cider and doughnuts.
Teen Scene events are open to any school-aged youths in the counties of Chenango, Delaware and Otsego.
Dragon Dates events are for families of individuals with Office of People With Developmental Disabilities in the same counties mentioned previously as well as Broome, Tioga and Tompkins.
Registration is required by Monday, Sept. 12, and may be completed online at https://tinyurl.com/ycysu4fe.
Call 607-432-0001 for more information and to register by phone.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.