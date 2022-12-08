Service to address Blue Christmas
CHERRY VALLEY — The United Methodist Church at 84 Main St. in Cherry Valley will host a Blue Christmas service at 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 11.
According to a media release, all are welcome to attend the service created especially for those experiencing a loss of any kind or feeling down during the Christmas season.
FCAHS to host annual luncheon
FLY CREEK — The Fly Creek Area Historical Society will have its annual Christmas luncheon at the Fly Creek Methodist Church on Wednesday, Dec. 14.
Participating individuals are to provide a dish to pass, their own plate and flatware and a wrapped white elephant gift to exchange.
Members will meet at 11:30 a.m. to set up. All are welcome.
