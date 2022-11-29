Area village plans holiday celebration
CHERRY VALLEY — A weekend of activities has been planned in Cherry Valley, all in celebration of the holiday season.
From 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 2, a tree lighting ceremony with Santa, the Happy Haggs and fire juggling with Mike the Juggler will take place along with live music at Red Shed Ale House, First Friday Open Mic at the Telegraph School and a holiday marketplace open house at 25 Main Collective.
From 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, visitors will find Santa at Cherry Valley Museum, Girl Scouts will provide holiday-themed karaoke and drinks at the Telegraph School and holiday carolers will be strolling the streets sponsored by Cherry Valley Artworks.
From 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. lunch and a Chinese auction will be available at St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church and from 1 to 3 p.m. a bookmaking workshop will be held at 25 Main Collective.
Activities scheduled for Sunday include a pinch pot workshop at 25 Main Collective from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.; Happy Haggs performance at 3 p.m.; a repeat of the holiday-themed karaoke and drinks at the Telegraph School and drawing for a raffle sponsored by the businesses of Cherry Valley.
Visit www.CherryValley.com or www.facebook.com/events/488743569978117/ for more information.
Dinners to resume
LAURENS — The Laurens Masonic Lodge will resume dine-in dinners as well as takeout of its regular chicken and biscuit dinners. The next dinner will be 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the Masonic Lodge on Brook Street. The proceeds will be used to fund lodge functions such as college scholarships, community assistance, Boy Scouts and Cub Scouts, as well as maintaining the lodge for other groups and the community. The cost is $12 for adults and $7 for children. Dinner is composed of chicken and biscuits, mixed vegetables, mashed potatoes, cranberry jelly, bread and butter pickles, and strawberries and ice cream for dessert.
Holiday fun day set for shoppers
SHARON SPRINGS — The Sharon Springs Chamber of Commerce and businesses of Sharon Springs will sponsor holiday fun day for shoppers from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3.
According to a media release, participating shops at the Holiday Artisan Faire will be festively stocked and local artisan vendors will have their goods in The American Hotel and 204 Main Bar & Bistro dining rooms. Holiday tunes will also be provided by Garth Roberts on piano at The American Hotel.
A Candy Cane Hunt will be part of the event and a tree lighting ceremony will take place in Chalybeate Park at 5 pm.
Visit www.sharon springschamber.org/ holidayartisanfaire for more information.
Center preparing for annual event
RICHFIELD SPRINGS — The Richfield Springs Community Center is preparing for its 13th annual Holiday Dinner and Auction
According to a media release, the event is Center’s largest fund raiser of the year will be held on Saturday, Dec. 3, at the Community Center at 6 Ann St. in Richfield Springs.
The evening will start at 5 p.m. with a catered buffet dinner. Before and during dinner there will be time to preview the various auction items that will be up for bid.
The auction will begins at 6:30 p.m. with Sid Talma wielding the gavel.
Tickets for the dinner/auction are $10.
Call 315-858-3200 or www.richfieldsprings communitycenter.org for more information.
Artisans to vend at Hartwick venue
HARTWICK — A pop up artisan shop will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, at Creek Side Station at 3193 State Route 205 in Hartwick.
The event will feature local vendors, a food truck and holiday festivities.
Holiday Boutique set in Jefferson
JEFFERSON — A Holiday Boutique with refreshments will be sponsored by the Jefferson Historical Society, at 163 Main St. in Jefferson from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3.
According to a media release, there will be new and vintage items suitable for gift giving, fashion jewelry, Christmas decorations, Werner Rentsch art prints and note cards and Barb Palmer bird photos and note cards.
Those who bring donations for the Jefferson Food Pantry will receive a coupon to redeem in the Boutique.
The Nicholas J. Juried Museum of Jefferson will also be open during the event.
Tree lighting set at dusk in Andes
ANDES — A tree lighting and visit with Santa will be held at 4:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, in Bohlman Park at the Andes Public Library at 242 Main St. in Andes.
The family event will include holiday songs and hot cocoa.
Christmas bazaar scheduled
GILBERTSVILLE — A Christmas Bazaar will be held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, in New Life Fellowship Hall at Gilbertsville Baptist Church.
The event will include takeout lunch and dessert, crafts, a chance auction, raffle and white elephant table.
Grilled chicken to be sold in lot
COBLESKILL — Barbecued chicken will be available to purchase in the parking lot at Ace Hardware in Cobleskill by the Charlotteville Schoolhouse Restoration Committee from 11 a.m. until sold out Sunday, Dec. 4. The chicken, prepared by Brooks’ House of Bar-B-Q in Oneonta, will sell for $8 per half.
