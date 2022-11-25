Andes to initiate ban on parking
ANDES — No parking will be allowed on state Highway 28 in the hamlet of Andes from 11 p.m. to 7 a.m. Dec. 1 to April 1, to allow for snow removal.
Baked ham dinner set for Franklin
FRANKLIN — St. Paul’s Episcopal Church on Main Street in Franklin will host its next dine-in or takeout Community Dinner featuring baked ham with homemade macaroni and cheese along with a dessert buffet from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 1.
The monthly dinners are in support of the on-going interior renovation project. Free-will offerings will be accepted.
Library to sponsor gift basket raffle
OTEGO — Harris Memorial Library at 334 Main St. in Otego will sponsor a gift basket raffle from Dec. 1 to the drawing to be he held at the library’s annual Silver Tea at 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 11.
Tickets for the raffle at $1 per ticket or $7 for five will be available at the library.
Call 607-988-6661 or visit the library's Facebook page for more information.
Museum to offer Lantern Tours
COOPERSTOWN — Guided walks will be given at The Farmers’ Museum during the Holiday Lantern Tours, scheduled for Friday and Saturday, Dec. 2 and 3.
According to a media release, guides will lead visitors through the museum’s grounds by lantern light. History behind December holidays, including Christmas, and how they were celebrated in Upstate New York in years past will be included.
Multiple 60-minute tours limited to 14 visitors will be offered every 20 minutes each evening, starting at 3 p.m. The last tour will begin at 8 p.m.
Reservations are required. No walk-ins will be accepted. Tickets are available at Eventbrite.com.
Visit FarmersMuseum.org for more information.
Area village plans holiday celebration
CHERRY VALLEY — A weekend of activities has been planned in Cherry Valley, all in celebration of the holiday season.
From 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 2, a tree lighting ceremony with Santa, the Happy Haggs and fire juggling with Mike the Juggler will take place along with live music at Red Shed Ale House, First Friday Open Mic at the Telegraph School and a holiday marketplace open house at 25 Main Collective.
From 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, visitors will find Santa at Cherry Valley Museum, Girl Scouts will provide holiday-themed karaoke and drinks at the Telegraph School and holiday carolers will be strolling the streets sponsored by Cherry Valley Artworks.
From 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. lunch and a Chinese auction will be available at St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church and from 1 to 3 p.m. a bookmaking workshop will be held at 25 Main Collective.
Activities scheduled for Sunday include a pinch pot workshop at 25 Main Collective from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.; Happy Haggs performance at 3 p.m.; a repeat of the holiday-themed karaoke and drinks at the Telegraph School and drawing for a raffle sponsored by the businesses of Cherry Valley.
Visit www.CherryValley.com or www.facebook.com/events/488743569978117/ for more information.
