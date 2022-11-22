Rally and Raffle set for shoppers
SHARON SPRINGS — The Sharon Springs Chamber of Commerce and Sharon Springs business will host a Shoppers Rally and Raffle from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Small Business Saturday, Nov. 26.
According to a media release, shoppers will follow a map while they visit shops and restaurants along Main Street and collect stamps on their Shoppers Rally card. At the final stop at the American Hotel, shoppers may enter to win a basket of holiday cheer and there will be hourly gift card drawings.
Vendor applications and rally maps are available along with more information at www.sharonspringschamber.org/shoppersrally.
Wreath Festival set for Saturday
COOPERSTOWN — The Cooperstown Art Association’s Adorn-a-Door Wreath Festival will be held from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 26, in the upstairs ballroom gallery at 22 Main St. in Cooperstown.
According to a media release, Adorn-a-Door will feature the silent auction of about 100 wreaths decorated by area artists, crafters and business people.
After receiving a bidding number in exchange for a $2 donation, bids may be placed on as many wreaths as desired. Bidding will cease at 4:30 p.m.
In addition to the wreath auction, A “Dinner’s On Us,” raffle for a week’s worth of gift certificates to local area restaurants valued at $400 will be awarded at 4 p.m. Tickets are available at CAA for $10 each and will also be sold the day of the Festival.
Proceeds will support the Cooperstown Art Association and its scholarship fund for area high school seniors.
Call 607-547-9777 or visit www.cooperstownart.com for more information.
Holiday event set at Sherburne Inn
SHERBURNE — A Holiday Arts & Crafts Shopping Spree will be held from 11a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 26, at the Sherburne Inn at 2 W. State St. in Sherburne.
According to a media release, local artists and crafters will be there with photos, quilts, art works, wreaths, gourmet treats, jewelry items, gnomes, and leather goods.
There will also be a ticket auction, 50/50 raffle, and lotto board.
Proceeds will benefit the Save the Sherburne Inn Restoration Project.
Library’s future to be discussed
MARYLAND — The Town of Maryland Historical Society will meet at 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 22, at AMVETS Post 2752 at 16 Main St. in Schenevus.
According to a media release, a program will be presented about the history of the Worcester-Schenevus Library by Diane Addesso, president of the library’s board of trustees. The presentation will also include a discussion of library services and plans for its future which include acquiring the property next door at 174 Main St. in Worcester.
Clothing swap set for Sunday
DELHI — Bushel will host its annual fall/winter clothing swap from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 27, at 106 Main St. in Delhi.
According to a media release, clean gently used clothing, bags, shoes and boots will be included in the event. Items may be dropped off in advance by emailing info@bushelcollective.org to arrange a drop off time.
Visit www.bushelcollective.org for more information.
Auxiliary in Laurens to sponsor bazaar
LAURENS — A holiday bazaar will be held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 27, at Laurens firehouse.
Sponsored by the Laurens Fire Department Auxiliary, the bazaar will include vendors, a Chinese auction, and lunch. Proceeds will benefit the Auxiliary.
Sunday breakfast to be sponsored
SCHENEVUS — A dine-in or takeout donation breakfast will will be held from 7 to 10 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 27, at AMVETS Post 2752 at 16 Main St. in Schenevus.
The menu will include pancakes, French toast, eggs, bacon, sausage, juice and coffee.
Christmas poem to be celebrated
COOPERSTOWN — Pamela McColl will talk about the life and times of “Twas the Night Before Christmas” poet Clement C. Moore from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 29, at Fenimore Art Museum.
According to a media release, the holiday poem is celebrating its 200th anniversary this year. McColl’s book “Twas the Night — The Art and History of the Classic Christmas Poem,” presents the stories behind the poem, including its publishing history, rise in popularity and the editions released in book format purchased by individuals and sought by collectors.
McColl is described as an author, historian, collector and authority on the poem. She spent a decade researching the material for her book.
During her presentation she will share discoveries that link the poem to other early 19th-century writers including Washington Irving and James Fenimore Cooper. McColl will also review the ways in which artists and illustrators of the 19th and 20th centuries (like Norman Rockwell, NC Wyeth, Jessie Willcox Smith, W.W. Denslow and Andy Warhol) were inspired by the classic Christmas poem.
A question-and-answer session and book signing will follow.
The program, included with regular museum admission, is free for museum members, visitors 19 and younger and active military and retired career military personnel. Free museum admission is also available for those receiving SNAP benefits (up to 4 people) with the presentation of a SNAP Electronic Benefits Transfer (EBT) card.
Visit FenimoreArt.org for more information.
