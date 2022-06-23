STAMFORD CENTRAL SCHOOL
Earl Alberti, son of Earl and Demetra Alberti of Stamford, is valedictorian of the Class of 2022 at Stamford Central School.
Alberti was senior class president. He was a member of National Honor Society, International Studies Club, Music Club, Outdoor Club and Students Against Destructive Decisions. He played tennis during his junior and senior years. He also worked as a peer tutor for the school’s CROP program.
Awards Alberti has received include the Character/Citizenship Award, Stamford Teachers Association and Board of Education Award, Alumni Award, High Achievement Award and Academic Recognition Award. As a junior, he received the Clarkson University Leadership Award and Rochester Institute of Technology Innovation and Creativity Award. Alberti was further honored as Stamford’s Student Scholar at the Scholar Recognition Banquet sponsored by DCMO BOCES.
His plans are to major in astrophysics at Rochester Institute of Technology.
Lorgan Allen, daughter of Melissa Lee of Harpersfield, is co-salutatorian of the Class of 2022 at Stamford Central School.
She also plans to attend Rochester Institute of Technology but will major in new media interactive development.
Allen was president of Music Club and International Studies Club and also participated in the Outdoor Club. She competed in New York State School Music Association events throughout high school, receiving ratings of excellent to superior for her flute performances. She also participated in All-County Band her junior and senior years. Awards she has received include High Achievement Award, Character/Citizenship Award, Academic Recognition, as well as the Rochester Institute of Technology Computing Award and Bausch & Lomb Honorary Science Award.
Dylan Mullen, son of James and Jill Mullen of Harpersfield is co-salutatorian of the Class of 2022 at Stamford Central School. He plans to major in computer science at SUNY Oneonta.
Mullen was class treasurer throughout high school and was active in varsity golf, soccer and tennis. He tutored students and helped his neighbors in his spare time.
Mullen is a recipient of the Student Council Award, RIT Computing Medal Award and Rensselaer Math and Science Achievement Award.
