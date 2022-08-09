‘Last Refuge’ to be screened at FPAC
DOWNTOWN — The Otsego Refugee Resettlement Coalition will present a public screening of the film “Utica: The Last Refuge” at 6 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 11, at Foothills Performing Arts & Civic Center at 24 Market St. in Oneonta.
According to a media release, the film shows the positive effects refugees can have on a community and the life-changing effect a welcoming community can have for refugees.
While the screening is free, the Coalition will welcome donations. Members will be available to answer any questions that may arise.
Group to discuss Wilcox diaries
SIXTH WARD — Diaries written and kept by Henry Wilcox from 1867 to 1911 have been transcribed and will be discussed from 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 14, as part of the Summer Sunday Series sponsored by and held on the front lawn of the Swart-Wilcox House Museum on Wilcox Avenue in Oneonta.
The transcribers include Debby Clough, Wendy Harrington, Lois Kang, Cindy Korb, Bill Pietraface, Helen Rees and Norma Slawson.
According to a media release, Wilcox lived in what is now the Swart-Wilcox House Museum from 1867 to 1912 when he died. He farmed the land and engaged in the lumber trade.
His wife, Phoebe, died in 1903, and was the last female influence in the house. Revolutionary War Patriot Lawrence Swart built the house in 1807.
Wilcox recorded his daily activities in his diaries as well as local and national news of people and events.
The program is free and open to the public. Parking is available on the street, in the Riverside Elementary School parking lot or on the lawn. Bringing a folding chair is recommended.
Visit www.swartwilcox.wordpress.com for more information including a complete chronology of Oneonta’s oldest house.
Salon for writers to feature poet
DOWNTOWN — Community Arts Network of Oneonta will host Iris Cushing, who will read from her works at its next Writers Salon at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 18, at 11 Ford Ave. in Oneonta.
According to a media release, Cushing is a poet and scholar who grew up in Yolo County, California and now lives in Andes.
Her work has appeared in Granta, Fence, and the Academy of American Poets Poem-A-Day series. Her poetry collection, Wyoming, won the 2013 Furniture Press Poetry Prize.
