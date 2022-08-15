Meetings designed to be supportive

ONEONTA — The following online support group sharing meetings will be held by Family Resource Network in Oneonta for the families of those with special needs.

The meetings are designed for families to form connections, learn from experiences shared by others and ultimately find support.

Call Robin at 607-287-6358 for more information.

NAACP to host community picnic

NEAHWA PARK — The Oneonta NAACP will host its annual community picnic from noon until 3 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 21, in Neahwa Park’s main pavilion.

The picnic is open to all members of the wider Oneonta area. NAACP members will serve food and refreshments and provide music and T-shirts.

Among the musicians scheduled to participate are Cabral Gunter of Oneonta’s Caribbean Shop, at roughly 2 p.m., and Ric Chrislip, who will sing Negro spirituals at roughly 2:30.

