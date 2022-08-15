Meetings designed to be supportive
ONEONTA — The following online support group sharing meetings will be held by Family Resource Network in Oneonta for the families of those with special needs.
- From to 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 16. The required registration is available at https://tinyurl.com/5t4nmx5m.
- From 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 18. The required registration is available at https://tinyurl.com/378rbez8.
The meetings are designed for families to form connections, learn from experiences shared by others and ultimately find support.
Call Robin at 607-287-6358 for more information.
NAACP to host community picnic
NEAHWA PARK — The Oneonta NAACP will host its annual community picnic from noon until 3 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 21, in Neahwa Park’s main pavilion.
The picnic is open to all members of the wider Oneonta area. NAACP members will serve food and refreshments and provide music and T-shirts.
Among the musicians scheduled to participate are Cabral Gunter of Oneonta’s Caribbean Shop, at roughly 2 p.m., and Ric Chrislip, who will sing Negro spirituals at roughly 2:30.
