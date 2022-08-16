Butterflies to be focus of children’s program
FORTIN PARK — Delaware County Public Health’s Children & Youth with Special Health Care Needs program will sponsor Art in the Park, an outdoor summer series from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 20 and 27, at Oneonta World of Learning in Fortin Park.
According to a media release, participating families from Delaware County will learn about and interact with the art and science of butterflies. All children must be accompanied by an adult.
Call OWL at 607-353-9503 or email programs@owl@gmail.com for more information.
Area photographer’s work to be discussed
SIXTH WARD — “Views of the Past: Through the Camera Lens of Vernon Duroe” will be presented by Zac Greenfield from 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 21, on the lawn of the Swart-Wilcox House Museum on Wilcox Avenue.
According to a media release, Greenfield is Chenango County Historical Society collections consultant.
Duroe was born in 1872 in Norwich, died in 1958, and is buried in Norwich Quarter Cemetery.
He developed an early interest in portrait and landscape photography, including pastoral scenes of rural central New York.
The program is free and open to the public. Bringing a folding chair is suggested.
Parking is available on the street, in Riverside Elementary School parking lot, or on the lawn.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.