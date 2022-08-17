FRN to present online cook-along
ONEONTA — An online summer cook-along will be held from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 22, as part of Family Resource Network’s Teen Scene and Dragon Dates programs.
According to a media release, two light, summertime snacks will be prepared, a fruit and yogurt parfait and blueberry muffins.
The required registration may be completed at https://tinyurl.com/2p8xyzmc.
Call Kristin at 607-432-0001 for more information.
