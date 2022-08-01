Meetings designed to be supportive
ONEONTA — The following online support group sharing meetings will be held by Family Resource Network in Oneonta for the families of those with special needs.
- From to 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 2. The required registration is available at https://tinyurl.com/ycxus7hj.
- From 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 4. The required registration is available at https://tinyurl.com/ytuknnuh.
Tuesday hikes set by local ADK Club
The Susquehanna Chapter of the Adirondack Mountain Club has announced its schedule of Tuesday hikes for August.
Call the hike leader listed or Diane Aaronson at 607-432-9391, or Linda Pearce at 607-432-8969 for meeting times and places.
The following hikes are scheduled:
Aug. 2, Crumhorn Lake Road, Maureen Dresser 607 286-9821.
Aug. 9, Palmer Hill, Andes, Tom and Roberta Austin, 607 865-6540.
Aug. 16, Neahwa Park, Jann and Jack Ewen, 607 432-1269.
Aug. 23. Van Cleft Trail, Wilber Park, Sarah Patterson, 607 432-6284.
Aug. 30, Upper Riddell State Park, Jendy Murphy and Paul Wehren, 518-605-5642.
According to a media release, participants must have a level of fitness appropriate for the type of activity and bring proper clothing and gear, including enough water to stay hydrated.
Carpool participants are asked to contribute toward gas costs.
The hikes are described as relatively easy, short distances over rolling or flat terrain and proceed a leisurely pace.
Visit www.susqadk.org for more information.
GOHS to sponsor bus to Berkshires
DOWNTOWN — The Greater Oneonta Historical Society will sponsor a bus trip to explore “Art in the Berkshires” on Tuesday, Sept. 7.
According to a media release, the Clark Art Institute in Williamstown, Massachusetts will be visited along with the Massachusetts Museum of Contemporary Art.
The price of the trip is $125 per person. All passengers must be fully-vaccinated.
Call Bill or Marge Pietraface at 670432-1385 for more information.
The deadline to register is Friday, Aug. 26.
