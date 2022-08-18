Group to audition for holiday concert
DOWNTOWN — The Catskill Choral Society has announced an audition date for singers as it prepares for a holiday concert to be presented Dec. 2 and 3, at the First United Methodist Church.
According to a media release, it will be the first holiday concert with a full membership in three years and the group will be accompanied by a brass ensemble.
Singers with some previous choral singing experience are sought in addition to high school and college age students.
Auditions, by appointment only, will be held beginning at 5 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 1, at Unitarian Universalist Society Chapel at 12 Ford Ave. in Oneonta.
Regular weekly rehearsals will begin at 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 8.
Visit www.catskillchoralsociety.com for more information.
Email ccs@catskillchoralsociety.com to make an audition appointment.
