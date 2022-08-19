Thrift shop to make seasonal change
DOWNTOWN — In an effort to clear out its summer stock and change over to fall merchandise, Helios Care Thrift Shop and Boutique at 261 Main St. in Oneonta will sell all items for $1 each from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 23 through Friday, Aug. 26.
A bag sale will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday, Aug. 30 and 31.
The shop will be closed Sept. 1, 2, and 3.
Meetings designed to be supportive
ONEONTA — The following online support group sharing meetings will be held by Family Resource Network in Oneonta for the families of those with special needs.
* From to 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 23. The required registration is available at https://tinyurl.com/yn398cet.
* From 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 25. The required registration is available at https://tinyurl.com/536jde5k.
The meetings are designed for families to form connections, learn from experiences shared by others and ultimately find support.
Call Robin at 607-287-6358 for more information.
Square dance set for Sunday night
WEST END — The Tri-County Dance and Social Club will have a dance from 5 to 9 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 28, at Elm Park United Methodist Church at 401 Chestnut St. in Oneonta.
Country Express will provide music for round and square dancing to those 18 and older.
