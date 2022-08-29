Meetings designed to be supportive

ONEONTA — The following online support group sharing meetings will be held by Family Resource Network in Oneonta for the families of those with special needs.

The meetings are designed for families to form connections, learn from experiences shared by others and ultimately find support.

Call Robin at 607-287-6358 for more information.

Silver Sneakers set to mark milestone

SOUTHSIDE — The Oneonta Family YMCA’s Silver Sneakers class, a health and fitness program designed for older adults, will celebrate its 30th anniversary at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 31, in the community room near JC Penney at Southside Mall on state Route 28 in Oneonta.

Call Kelly Morrissey 607-432-0010, ext. 205, for more information and to register.

Golden Alumni schedules fall gathering

WEST ONEONTA — The fall luncheon meeting of SUCO Golden Alumni will be begin at 11:45 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 14, at Sloan’s restaurant on Chestnut Street in Oneonta.

Meals will be Dutch treat and selected from the menu.

Annual dues will be collected.

Call Marianna Leib at 607-432-8367 no later than Sunday, Sept. 11, for more information and reservations.

Tags

Trending Video