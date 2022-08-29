Meetings designed to be supportive
ONEONTA — The following online support group sharing meetings will be held by Family Resource Network in Oneonta for the families of those with special needs.
- From to 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 30 The required registration is available at https://tinyurl.com/5n7pfjr3.
- From 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 1. The required registration is available at https://tinyurl.com/42z8brbt.
The meetings are designed for families to form connections, learn from experiences shared by others and ultimately find support.
Call Robin at 607-287-6358 for more information.
Silver Sneakers set to mark milestone
SOUTHSIDE — The Oneonta Family YMCA’s Silver Sneakers class, a health and fitness program designed for older adults, will celebrate its 30th anniversary at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 31, in the community room near JC Penney at Southside Mall on state Route 28 in Oneonta.
Call Kelly Morrissey 607-432-0010, ext. 205, for more information and to register.
Golden Alumni schedules fall gathering
WEST ONEONTA — The fall luncheon meeting of SUCO Golden Alumni will be begin at 11:45 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 14, at Sloan’s restaurant on Chestnut Street in Oneonta.
Meals will be Dutch treat and selected from the menu.
Annual dues will be collected.
Call Marianna Leib at 607-432-8367 no later than Sunday, Sept. 11, for more information and reservations.
