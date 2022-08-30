Iconic photographs set to be exhibited
HARTWICK COLLEGE — A traveling exhibit of images captured by concert photographer Larry Hulst will open with a reception from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 8, at Hartwick College’s Yager Museum of Art & Culture.
According to a media release, “Front Row Center: Icons of Rock, Blues, and Soul” will provide the Oneonta area an all-access pass to what are described as some of the most memorable musical performances captured on film.
The exhibit features 75 photographic prints of everyone from Janis Joplin and Jimi Hendrix through B.B. King and Lauryn Hill.
“We are thrilled to be bringing these compelling images to Oneonta this fall,” Museum Coordinator Doug Kendall noted in the release.
Born in 1946 in San Diego, Hulst is a longtime participant and chronicler of the concert scene. His collection of nearly 3,000 black-and-white negatives has helped immortalize the live acts of influential musicians over five momentous decades of rock history.
His photography career began in 1969, when the former Navy corpsman returned home to Sacramento following a tour of duty in Vietnam.
Citing Jim Marshall, Ansel Adams and Lynn Goldsmith among his influences, Hulst is fueled both by his respect for his musical heroes and his dedication to perfecting his photographic eye.
The hallmark of Hulst’s work is his authentic ability to evoke the raw energy and emotion of the concert experience.
The exhibit will remain until Nov. 22.
Call 607-431-4480 for more information.
Band concert to be presented Sunday
WILBER PARK — The Oneonta Community Concert Band and the local musicians union will celebrate Labor Day with a performance in the city at 3 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 4.
The concert, with Andrew D. Pease conducting a program titled “Strike Up the Band,” will be in the large pavilion of Wilber Park, rain or shine. The program will feature a mix of traditional band music and more contemporary pieces.
“The Liberty Bell” by John Philip Sousa will be a march familiar to listeners, presenters said. The lineup includes “Star Wars: The Force by Awakens” by John Williams, “Halcyon Hearts” by Katahj Copley and “Gee, Officer Krupke” by Leonard Bernstein.
Frank Ticheli’s “An American Elegy,” “Selections from ‘Les Miserables’ by Claude-Michel Schonberg and George Gershwin’s “Strike Up the Band” are on the playlist chosen by Pease, a professor at Hartwick College in Oneonta.
The band will pay tribute to its former longtime music director Rene Prins, a previous Local 443 president, with his original march, “Our Hometown Band.” The piece was composed for the OCCB in 2001.
The band’s next concert will be at the Grand & Glorious Fall Fair in the large pavilion of Oneonta’s Neahwa Park, at 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 11.
For more information, call 607-376-7485 or visit www.oneontamusicians.org.
