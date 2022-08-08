Meetings designed to be supportive
ONEONTA — The following online support group sharing meetings will be held by Family Resource Network in Oneonta for the families of those with special needs.
- From to 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 9. The required registration is available at https://tinyurl.com/3yaan4v9.
- From 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 11. The required registration is available at https://tinyurl.com/mykdfacr.
The meetings are designed for families to form connections, learn from experiences shared by others and ultimately find support.
Call Robin at 607-287-6358 for more information.
Club to sponsor pulled pork dinner
CHESTNUT STREET — A dine-in or takeout pulled pork dinner will be served to the public from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 12, at the Veterans Club at 279 Chestnut St. in Oneonta. The $14 wwmeal will include pulled pork, macaroni and cheese, coleslaw, corn bread, and dessert. A drink will be provided to those who dine-in.
Call 607-432-0494 for more information.
Group set to begin meeting monthly
WEST END — Survivors of suicide loss, a new support group, will meet from 10 to 11 a.m. monthly on the second Saturday at Elm Park United Methodist Church at 401 Chestnut St. in Oneonta.
According to a media release, meetings will provide a place for people to come together to express their loss, hope and stories of their loved ones. The next meeting is scheduled for Aug. 13.
Call Kathleen at 607-434-7950 for more information.
Square dance set for Sunday night
WEST END — The Tri-County Dance and Social Club will have a dance from 5 to 9 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 14, at Elm Park United Methodist Church at 401 Chestnut St. in Oneonta.
Dirt Road Express will provide music for round and square dancing to those 18 and older.
