Meetings designed to be supportive
ONEONTA — The following online support group sharing meetings will be held by Family Resource Network in Oneonta for the families of those with special needs.
* From to 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 12. The required registration is available at https://tinyurl.com/yeyve2z3.
* From 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday, July 14. The required registration is available at https://tinyurl.com/mszbep55.
The meetings are designed for families to form connections, learn from experiences shared by others and ultimately find support.
Call Robin at 607-287-6358 for more information.
