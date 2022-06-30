Group set to begin meeting monthly
WEST END — Survivors of suicide loss, a new support group, will meet from 10 to 11 a.m. monthly on the second Saturday at Elm Park United Methodist Church at 401 Chestnut St. in Oneonta.
According to a media release, meetings will provide a place for people to come together to express their loss, hope and stories of their loved ones. The next meeting is scheduled for July 9.
Call Kathleen at 607-434-7950 for more information.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.