Organization sets new meeting format
ONEONTA — Because of ongoing concerns about the COVID pandemic, and out of an abundance of caution, the Oneonta Region Chapter of The Compassionate Friends has conducted its meetings in an all-virtual format for the past two years.
According to a media release, the support group will return to in-person meetings on a partial basis, rotating monthly between virtual and in-person gatherings. While the meeting set for Thursday, July 21 will be virtual using Zoom technology, the Aug. 18 meeting will be held in-person in the Dauley Room at the First United Methodist Church on the corner of Church and Chestnut streets in Oneonta. Masks will be required for in-person meetings.
Compassionate Friends is a national nonprofit, self-help support organization that offers friendship and understanding to families grieving the death of a son or daughter of any age, from any cause. All bereaved family members are welcome.
Meetings are held monthly on the third Thursday from 7 to 8:30 p.m.
Visit www.tcfoneonta.org, or call Chapter Leader Al Davino, at 607-746-7396 for more information.
Area murder trials to be highlighted
SIXTH WARD — Frank Antonucci will present “Murder Trials” from 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday, July 24, on the lawn of Swart-Wilcox House Museum on Wilcox Avenue in Oneonta.
According to a media release, the Otsego County murder trials of Myron Buel in 1878, Eva Coo in 1934, and Gordon Fink in 1954, all considered viral news at their times, will be featured.
The program, part of the the museum’s Summer Sunday Series, is free and open to the public. Programs will continue weekly through Aug. 28.
Attendees are advised to bring their own folding chairs.
Parking is available on the street, in Riverside Elementary School parking lot, or on the lawn.
Visit swartwilcoxhouse.wordpress.com for more information.
Country Express set to play at dance
WEST END — The Tri-County Dance and Social Club will have a dance from 5 to 9 p.m. Sunday, July 24, at Elm Park United Methodist Church at 401 Chestnut St. in Oneonta.
Country Express will provide music for round and square dancing to those 18 and older.
Zucchini recipes to be demonstrated
Family Resource Network will present a virtual cook-along using the summer garden vegetable zucchini from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Monday, July 25.
According to a media release, participants will be led through two recipes that require zucchini, including zucchini bread and zucchini pie.
The required registration may be completed at https://tinyurl.com/265ex5z7.
Call Kristin at 607-432-0001 for more information.
