Meeting designed to provide support
ONEONTA — An online support group sharing meeting will be held by Family Resource Network in Oneonta for the families of those with special needs from 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday, July 28. The required registration is available at https://tinyurl.com/373j775wm.
The weekly meetings are designed for families to form connections, learn from experiences shared by others and ultimately find support.
Call Robin at 607-287-6358 for more information.
Gordo’s Girls plan bake sale fundraiser
CENTER CITY — A bake sale will be held from 10 a.m. until sold out Saturday, July 30, in front of Hometown Delhi at 61 Spruce St. in Oneonta.
Sponsored by Team Gordo’s Girls, proceeds will benefit the Alzheimer’s Association and the Oneonta Walk to End Alzheimer’s scheduled for Sept. 25, in Neahwa Park.
Information will also be available at the bake sale about the Walk and how to register and organize a team.
Sunday event will feature plant sale
ONEONTA — A sale of indoor and outdoor plants will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, July 31, by Super Heroes Humane Society at 160 Pony Farm Road in Oneonta.
According to a media release, the organization will welcome donations for the sale which may be left inside the red barn no later than Saturday, July 30.
Cal 607-441-3227 for more information.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.