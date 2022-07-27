Local venue plans music for Friday
DOWNTOWN — Music at B Side Ballroom at 1 Clinton Plaza in Oneonta will feature the rock sounds of Stephen Clair of New York City at 8 p.m. Friday, July 29.
The doors will open at 7 p.m. A $5 cover will be collected at the door.
Spectacular Average Boys and The Mopar Cams are scheduled to perform at 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 5. A $10 cover will be charged that night.
Visit www.facebook.com/BSideBallroom for more information.
Geological past to be presented Sunday
SIXTH WARD — Johanna and Robert Titus will present a geological history of what’s beneath Swart-Wilcox House from 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday, July 31, on the front lawn of Swart-Wilcox House Museum on Wilcox Avenue in Oneonta.
The retired professors of geology and biology are best known in the Catskills as popular science writers.
According to a media release, the presentation will include a description of the geological histories recorded in the rocks found beneath the historic house museum.
The program, part of the the museum’s Summer Sunday Series, is free and open to the public. Programs will continue weekly through Aug. 28.
Attendees are advised to bring their own folding chairs.
Parking is available on the street, in Riverside Elementary School parking lot, or on the lawn.
Visit swartwilcoxhouse.wordpress.com for more information.
