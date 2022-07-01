Meetings designed to be supportive
ONEONTA — The following online support group sharing meetings will be held by Family Resource Network in Oneonta for the families of those with special needs.
- From to 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 5. The required registration is available at https://tinyurl.com/3n9v34xj
- From 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday, July 7. The required registration is available at https://tinyurl.com/4p7fjw8c.
The meetings are designed for families to form connections, learn from experiences shared by others and ultimately find support.
Call Robin at 607-287-6358 for more information.
Crafternoons to be offered at museum
HARTWICK COLLEGE — The Yager Museum of Art & Culture at Hartwick College will offer Summer Crafternoons for children ages 5 to 12 from noon until 3 p.m. Wednesdays in July.
According to a media release, sessions have been designed to allow children to explore their creativity in the setting of the museum’s galleries. The museum will provide craft tables filled with all the supplies needed. Snacks will also be available in the museum classroom.
The programs are free. No registration is needed. Participants may drop in any time between noon and 3 p.m.
An adult will be required to stay with children during the programs and, in accordance with college policy, the museum requires that all visitors to campus age 12 years and older be fully vaccinated against COVID-19.
Each week will feature a theme and the museum will provide supplies specific to each theme. The weekly themes will be Flags on July 6; Artifacts on July 13; Places on July 20; and Masks on July 27.
During June and July, the museum is open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday.
Visit www.hartwick.edu/campus-life/arts-culture/yager-museum, call 607-441-4480, or email Museum Coordinator Doug Kendall at kendall@hartwick.edu for more information.
Golden Alumni to have picnic
SUNY ONEONTA — SUCO Golden Alumni will host its fifth annual Hilda Mercun Golden Alumni Picnic from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday, July 20, at College Camp.
Attendees are asked to bring a dish to pass, their own beverage and table service. Brooks’ chicken will be ordered for those who wish at $4 per quarter chicken, payable at the picnic.
Members are asked to call Marianna Leib at 607-432-8367 no later than Monday, July 18, to RSVP and to reserve chicken as well as indicate what dish they intend to bring.
