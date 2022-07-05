Dance on Sunday to have live music
WEST END — The Tri-County Dance and Social Club will sponsor round and square dancing with Dirt Road Express from 5 to 9 p.m. Sunday, July 10, at Elm Park United Methodist Church at 401 Chestnut St. in Oneonta.
The dance is for those 18 and older.
Sunday afternoon programs to start
SIXTH WARD — The historic 1807 Swart Wilcox House Museum has announced its Summer Sunday Series for 2022. Free weekly programs will be presented for the public from 1:15 p.m. to 3 p.m. on the museum’s front lawn on Wilcox Avenue in Oneonta.
According to a media release, fully accessible tours will also be available before and after the following programs.
July 10: Jim Loudon, “Moving a Community.”
July 17: Arron Sorenson, “America 250 — Getting Ready!”
July 24: Frank Antonucci, “Murder Trails.”
Aug. 7: Mark Simonson, “Remembering the Neighborhood Markets.”
Aug. 14: Transcriber Panel, “Henry’s Diaries — Through the Ages.”
Aug. 21: Jessica Moquin, “Vernon Duroe: Rural Photographer.
Aug. 18: Walt Ashley, “Swart Wilcox’s Start: Bicentennial Beginnings.
Bringing a folding lawn chair is suggested.
Visit swartwilcoxhouse.wordpress.com or www.facebook.com/SwartWilcox HouseMuseum for more information.
Tuesday hikes set by local ADK Club
The Susquehanna Chapter of the Adirondack Mountain Club has announced its schedule of Tuesday hikes for July.
Call the hike leader listed or Diane Aaronson at 607-432-9391, or Linda Pearce at 607-432-8969 for meeting times and places.
The following hikes are scheduled:
July 12: Jim and Carolyn Austin, 607 437-5734, Arnold Lake State Forest
July 19: Art and Peggy Palmer, 607 432-6024, SUNY Oneonta College Camp
July 26: Betsy Cunningham, 607 437-3758, Woodland Walk, Jefferson.
According to a media release, participants must have a level of fitness appropriate for the type of activity and bring proper clothing and gear, including enough water to stay hydrated.
Carpool participants are asked to contribute toward gas costs.
The hikes are described as relatively easy, short distances over rolling or flat terrain and proceed a leisurely pace.
Visit www.susqadk.org for more information.
