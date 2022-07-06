Sixth Ward to be covered in tour
SIXTH WARD — A GOHS Summer Walking Tour featuring Oneonta’s Sixth Ward at 2 p.m. Saturday, July 9, will be led by Oneonta native John Nader.
According to a media release from event sponsor, the Greater Oneonta Historical Society, Nader will explore the influx of Italian, Eastern European and Lebanese immigrants in tandem with the growing presences of the D&H Railroad, reflections in the lives of immigrant families and the Sixth Ward social institutions they created.
Participants will gather at the Boys and Girls Club on River Street where parking is also available.
The tour is by donation. Reservations are not required. Dressing for warm weather and bringing bottled water is advised.
Call GOHS at 607-432-0960 for more information.
