Movie rescheduled because of forecast
NEAHWA PARK — Because rain has been forecast for most of Thursday, June 23, the original “Movie Night Under the Stars” date, the outdoor-family event will instead be presented at 8:45 p.m. Friday, June 24.
The movie will take place at the mobile stage area in Neahwa Park. Bringing blankets, chairs and snacks is suggested for a night of Disney entertainment with the movie, “Encanto.”
Call 607-432-0680 for more information.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.