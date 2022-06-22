Movie rescheduled because of forecast

NEAHWA PARK — Because rain has been forecast for most of Thursday, June 23, the original “Movie Night Under the Stars” date, the outdoor-family event will instead be presented at 8:45 p.m. Friday, June 24.

The movie will take place at the mobile stage area in Neahwa Park. Bringing blankets, chairs and snacks is suggested for a night of Disney entertainment with the movie, “Encanto.”

Call 607-432-0680 for more information.

Tags

Trending Video