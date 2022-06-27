Wilber Park pool set to open Friday
WILBER PARK — Opening day for Briggs pool in Wilber Park will be from 1 to 6:45 p.m. Friday, July 1.
According to a media relase, anyone living outside the City of Oneonta will be required to pay admission at the swimming pool area. The non-resident cost for admission is $1 per child, $3 per adult, $8 per family or another option is to purchase a seasonal non-resident pass at $25 per child, $50 per adult, and $75 per family. Registration forms are available at Wilber Welcome Center, the YMCA front desk, or may be printed from the website oneontaymca.org.
Those residing within the city limits will continue to enter for free but must still pick up a pool pass. Passes will be scanned at Wilber pool entrance, in a safety effort to keep track of all swimmers entering the facility.
Passes will be available at the Oneonta YMCA from 6 a.m. to 1 p.m. starting June 13 and at Wilber Welcome Center starting July 1. City residents should bring a photo ID with proof of residency such as a utility bill, driver’s license, voter’s registration card or copy of residential rental lease.
The Oneonta Family YMCA will open Wilber swim lesson registration for city residents and non-city residents at Wilber on Friday, July 1. Residents may pick up and drop off registration forms at the Wilber Welcome Center during operating hours. Lesson registration will continue until all slots are full. Anyone unsure of their swim level may contact Stephanie Kozak before registering, at skozak@oneontaymca.org, to set up a time for a swim test.
The Oneonta Waves Swim Team will practice July 5 through Aug. 18, at the Oneonta YMCA. Swimmers must be able to achieve YMCA Minnow level or be able to dive from the deck, swim 25 yards freestyle and backstroke without stopping. Contact Liz Knudson at eknudson@ oneontaymca.org for more information and times.
Briggs Pool in Wilber Park is owned by the City of Oneonta and is operated in collaboration with the Oneonta Family YMCA.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.