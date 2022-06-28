Meeting designed to teach by sharing
ONEONTA — The following online support group sharing meeting will be held by Family Resource Network in Oneonta for the families of those with special needs.
Held Tuesdays and Thursdays, meetings are designed for families to form connections, learn from experiences shared by others and ultimately find support as challenges created by the ongoing pandemic continue. The next meeting will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday, June 30. The required registration is available at https://tinyurl.com/2hauty8f.
Call Robin at 607-287-6358 for more information.
