Meetings designed to teach by sharing
ONEONTA — The following online support group sharing meetings will be held by Family Resource Network in Oneonta for the families of those with special needs.
The meetings are designed for families to form connections, learn from experiences shared by others and ultimately find support as challenges created by the ongoing pandemic continue.
- From 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 7. The required registration is available at https://tinyurl.com/y2vvvwud.
- From 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday, June 9. The required registration is available at https://tinyurl.com/mryesujw.
Call Robin at 607-287-6358 for more information.
Roast pork dinner to be served at club
CHESTNUT STREET — A roast pork loin dinner will be served to the public from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, June 10, at the Veterans Club at 279 Chestnut St. in Oneonta.
The $14 dine-in or takeout meal will include mashed potatoes, dressing, gravy, vegetable and dessert. Dine-in patrons will also receive a beverage.
Call 607-432-0494 for information.
Rummage sale set at St. Mary’s Church
CENTER CITY — A rummage sale will be held from 9 to 11:30 a.m. Friday, June 10, and from 8 to 11 a.m. Saturday, June 11, shoppers may fill a bag for $2, at St. Mary’s Parish Center at 39 Walnut St. in Oneonta.
Sale items will include clothes, toys, bicycles, games, appliances, kitchen and bath towels, dishes, utensils, books, DVDs and knick-knacks.
Proceeds will benefit the work of the Peace and Justice committee.
Club to host dance at nearby church
WEST END — The Tri-County Dance and Social Club will host a dance from 5 to 9 p.m. Sunday, June 12, at Elm Park United Methodist Church at 401 Chestnut St. in Oneonta.
Dirt Road Express will provide music for round and square dancing for those 18 and older.
