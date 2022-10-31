Meetings designed to be supportive
ONEONTA — The following online support group sharing meetings will be held by Family Resource Network in Oneonta for the families of those with special needs.
From to 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 1. The required registration is available at https://tinyurl.com/bdev6zbz.
From 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 3. The required registration is available at https://tinyurl.com/48ss2nrt.
The meetings are designed for families to form connections, learn from experiences shared by others and ultimately find support.
Call Robin at 607-287-6358 for more information.
Club to sponsor dinner on Friday
CHESTNUT STREET — A dine-in or takeout Chicken Parmesan dinner will be served to the public from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 4, at the Oneonta Veterans Club at 279 Chestnut St. in Oneonta.
The $14 meal will include pasta, green salad and dessert and a beverage will be added for those who dine-in.
Call 607-432-0494 for more information and reservations.
Nurse educator to give lecture
HARTWICK COLLEGE — Teresa M. Stephens will lecture on “Life on Purpose: The Gift of a Resilient Mindset” on Zoom from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 4.
According to a media release, as Hartwick College’s semi-annual O’Connor Chair Lecture, insights will be provided by Stephens into her research and work in the area of resilience as a means to professional well-being.
Stephens is a nurse educator, researcher, author and consultant with more than 25 years of experience in both practice and academic settings.
Hartwick’s O’Connor Chair Lecture Series is designed to provide nursing students and guests an opportunity to learn about issues facing experienced professionals from all aspects of nursing and related fields.
Hartwick College Nursing Department Chair and Clinical Associate Professor Patricia Grust will serve as the evening’s host, President Darren Reisberg will also offer remarks, and Clinical Assistant Professor of Nursing Kathleen Ash will moderate the discussion. The Zoom link will be made public the day of the event at the O’Connor Chair Lecture at www.hartwick.edu/oconnor.
Call 607-431-4790 for more information.
Harvest dinner set at area firehouse
WEST LAURENS — The West Laurens Fire Department will sponsor its annual harvest dinner from 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 5, at the firehouse at 2766 State Highway 23, near West Oneonta.
The dinner will be by donation and will include roast beef, mashed potatoes, green beans, rolls and dessert.
Mid-State Arms to sponsor show
SOUTHSIDE — A Gun Show will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 6, at Quality Inn at 5260 State Route 23, in Southside Oneonta.
More than 60 dealers are expected to participate with arms and military relics from pre-Revolutionary War times to the present. Items may be bought, sold, or traded. Old guns, swords and military items may be brought to the show.
All federal and state firearms laws will be observed.
The event, sponsored by Mid-State Arms Collectors Inc., has an admission fee of $3 per person.
