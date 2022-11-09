Library trustees to review budget
CHESTNUT STREET — The Huntington Memorial Library Board of Trustees will meet in the second floor study at 3 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 10. The meeting will include a presentation for the public of the library's proposed budget for 2023.
The library is at 62 Chestnut St. in Oneonta.
UMW to sponsor holiday bazaar
CHESTNUT STREET — A holiday bazaar will be sponsored from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 12, at the First United Methodist Church at 66 Chestnut St. in Oneonta.
According to a media release there will be crafts, a book nook, earth-friendly items, cookies, antiques and collectibles, natural skin care products, a jewels and gems shop and sweets and treats.
Takeout homemade soups, chili and pie slices will also be available.
Shoppers are advised not to park in the laundromat or library lots or in the center lot at Dollar General.
Proceeds will benefit United Methodist Women’s projects that support women, children, and youths locally and around the world in UMW’s mission for peace and justice.
Call 607-432-4102 for more information.
