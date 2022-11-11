Garden club set to meet Monday
DOWNTOWN — The Oneonta Federated Garden Club will meet Monday, Nov. 14, at St. James’ Episcopal Church at 305 Main St. in Oneonta.
Refreshments at 6:30 p.m. will be followed at 7 p.m. by a program featuring Michelle Peters from Ambiance Florist of Albany who will share tips on how to use available seasonal flowers and other nature’s offerings to enhance holiday tables and homes.
Created arrangements will be available for raffle at $5 per ticket. All are welcome.
Details announced for community meal
ONEONTA — The annual Thanksgiving dinner for the Oneonta community on Thursday, Nov. 24, will be by delivery and takeout.
According to a media release, delivery and takeout meal reservations are due by Monday, Nov. 21, and may be made with Deb Bruce at 607-433-0356 or by emailing oneontatathanksgiving@gmail.com.
Takeout meals will be available at The Lord’s Table at 18 Elm St. from noon until 1 p.m. Thanksgiving Day.
Organizers have issued an appeal for financial support for the dinner and ask that checks be sent to St. Mary’s Church at 39 Walnut St., Oneonta. Thanksgiving should be written on on the memo line.
Numerous volunteers will also be needed to drive, prepare food, cook, pack meals and clean up from Monday, Nov. 21 through Thanksgiving Day. Volunteers are encouraged to be COVID vaccinated, wear masks and bring their own aprons if desired.
Call or text Cindy Korb at 607-267-0539 or email Thanksgivingvolunteer2022@gmail.com to volunteer by Friday, Nov. 18, and indicate a scheduled time and task.
The event is sponsored by St. Mary’s Church and the greater Oneonta community.
Call John Korb at 607-267-0527 for more information.
Virtual cook-along to be presented
Family Resource Network will sponsor an online Teen Scene and Dragon Dates cook-along program from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Monday, Nov. 21.
Participants will be led through the process of making a casserole and stuffing suitable as holiday side dishes.
The required registration, due by Monday, Nov. 14, may be completed at https://tinyurl.com/45tvek9x.
Call Kristin at 607-432-0001 for more information.
