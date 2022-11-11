Meetings designed to be supportive
ONEONTA — The following online support group sharing meetings will be held by Family Resource Network in Oneonta for the families of those with special needs.
* From to 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 15. The required registration is available at https://tinyurl.com/ye27xfj5.
* From 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 17. The required registration is available at https://tinyurl.com/yc7rv935.
The meetings are designed for families to form connections, learn from experiences shared by others and ultimately find support.
Call Robin at 607-287-6358 for more information.
Holiday-themed event to be held
DOWNTOWN — “Holiday History” will be presented from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 17, at the Greater Oneonta Historical Society's History Center at 183 Main St. in Oneonta.
According to a media release, the season's final History After Hours program will include photo opportunities with the Santa Claus figurine from Bresee’s Department Store along with ornament making.
Wish lists may be mailed to Santa at the North Pole.
There will also be demonstrations of the History Center’s model train display, a hot chocolate bar and gift wrapping station featuring vintage Bresee’s wrapping paper.
