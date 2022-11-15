DOAS to present Friday program
WEST END — Delaware-Otsego Audubon Society will present a program by photographer and naturalist Rick Bunting at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 18, at Elm Park United Methodist Church at 401 Chestnut St. in Oneonta.
According to a media release, Bunting’s program, “Got Cavities?” will focus on his photographs of cavity nesting bird species and the family life they create.
Bunting is professor emeritus from the Crane School of Music at SUNY Potsdam and a member of the Susquehanna String Band.
Since retiring from teaching he has become an amateur naturalist, takes pictures of what he sees and shares them whenever he can.
Baked goods to be sold by sorority
EMMONS — Xi Delta Iota Sorority will sponsor a bake sale at Munson’s Building Supply at 5662 State Highway 7 in Emmons, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 19.
According to a media release, proceeds will benefit local charities and community organizations including food pantries, family services and animal shelters.
A variety of pies, cakes and muffins, including gluten-free baked goods, will be included in the sale.
Advance orders may be placed by emailing candj martin@fastmail.com, or calling 201-414-1684.
Holiday bazaar set for weekend
ONEONTA — A holiday bazaar will be sponsored this weekend by Super Heroes Humane Society at its future home at 160 Pony Farm Road from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 19, and noon until 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 20.
According to a media release, featured will be sterling, gemstone, vintage and costume jewelry, Christmas decorations, collectibles, plants, furniture and miscellaneous items.
Raffles will also be held for gift baskets, pottery, a new women’s bicycle and Hello Kitty sewing machine.
Bazaar donations will be accepted at Super Heroes Thrift Shop at 4 S. Main St. in Oneonta by calling 607-432-3333 for an appointment.
Donations of pet and cleaning supplies will also be accepted at the sale.
Super Heroes is also seeking volunteers for its shelter, thrift store and fundraising activities. Visit https://superheroeshs.org/volunteer/ for more information and to complete an application.
Evening of bingo to be presented
DOWNTOWN — Super Heroes Humane Society will host bingo from 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 20, at Roots Brewing Company at 175 Main St. in Oneonta.
According to a media release, the event will celebrate Senior Pet Awareness Month.
Cat and dog-themed basket raffles will also be held.
There is a $10 minimum food or beverage purchase required to play.
Call 607-435-0035 or visit
https://fb.me/e/2vobjpww4 for more information.
