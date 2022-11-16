Student projects to be displayed
SUNY ONEONTA — Project Open Call: Fall 2022, a group exhibit of works submitted by SUNY Oneonta students, will open with a reception from 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 17, in the Project Space Gallery in the Fine Arts Center at SUNY Oneonta.
The show features submissions by Thomas Bacon, Lulu Burkowski, Kaitlyn Delaney, Maize Earner, Maya Golos, Emily Hale, Mark Harrigan, Valeria Medina Diazgranados, Emily Norsek, Ashley Pink, Christine Schmitt, Joseph Suhovsky and Lauryn Williams.
The display will be available to view from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday until Dec. 10.
Project Open Call and a Student Juried Show are offered annually to students at SUNY Oneonta who have taken a digital or studio art class in the last two semesters.
Students are encouraged to submit examples of their works for consideration in the group and solo exhibit that come from the open calls. Submissions are reviewed by SUNY Oneonta art department faculty members, the gallery director, or the gallery advisory committee.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.