Hearing date set on spending plan
CHESTNUT STREET — A public hearing on the proposed budget for Huntington Memorial Library will be held by its board of trustees at 3 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 9, at the library at 62 Chestnut St. in Oneonta.
Call 607-432-1980 for more information.
Roast beef dinner set at Elks Lodge
CHESTNUT STREET — The Oneonta Elks Lodge will sponsor a dine-in or takeout roast beef dinner at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 9, in recognition of Veterans Day. The lounge will open at 4:30 p.m.
The meal will include soup, roast beef, mashed potatoes, gravy, vegetables, rolls and dessert.
The cost will be $5 veterans and $15 for all others.
Reservations, requested by Friday, Nov. 5, may be made by leaving a message at 607-432-1312.
Diners are welcome to bring small items to add to the collection that will be given to the men and women at the Veterans Home at Oxford
Lecture to focus on Indian music
SUNY ONEONTA — "North Indian Classical Music: The Spontaneity of Creation" will be presented as a free lecture and demonstration from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 2, at SUNY Oneonta in room 212 of the Fine Arts building.
According to a media release, sponsored by the Catskill Conservatory, SUNY Oneonta Music Department and Oneonta Concert Association, the event is open to all.
Arjun Verma and Naren Budhakar will delve into the building blocks of the music as well as its traditional teaching methods, giving participants an opportunity not only to understand but also experience its methods of approaching music.
Contact Carleton Clay at carleton.clay@oneonta.edu, or call the SUNY Music Department at 607-436-3415 for more information.
