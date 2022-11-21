Meeting designed to be supportive
ONEONTA — An online support group sharing meeting will be held by Family Resource Network in Oneonta for the families of those with special needs from to 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 22.
The required registration is available at https://tinyurl.com/2vpds3c7.
Call Robin at 607-287-6358 for more information.
Square dance set for Sunday night
WEST END — The Tri-County Dance and Social Club will have a dance from 5 to 9 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 27, at Elm Park United Methodist Church at 401 Chestnut St. in Oneonta.
The band Country Express will provide music for round and square dancing to those 18 and older.
