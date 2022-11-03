Turkey Trot set by Helios Care
SIXTH WARD — The10th annual Helios Care Turkey Trot will be held Thursday, Nov. 24.
According to a media release, the 5K Run and 2.5K Walk will start and end at the Oneonta Boys and Girls Club at 70 River St. in Oneonta.
Registration will open at 7:30 a.m. and the event will start at 9 a.m.
An early registration fee of $25, will increase to $35 on Nov. 24. The registration fee for children 10 and younger will be $15.
In-person registration will also be available from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 23, at the Boys and Girls Club.
Online registration is available at Hospice5k.com.
Proceeds will benefit Helios Care’s patient and family clients.
Call 607-432-6773 for more information.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.