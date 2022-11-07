Deadlines listed for student awards
The Elks National Foundation awards Most Valuable Student and Legacy scholarships to high school seniors who are U.S. citizens and also sponsors an Americanism essay contest for students in fifth through eighth grade.
The theme of this year’s essay is “What Is Your American Dream?” Monetary prizes and plaques will be presented to the top three essays in four divisions based on age.
The deadline to apply for a Most Valuable Student award is Nov. 14. The deadline to apply for a Legacy award is Feb. 6, and completed essays must be returned to local lodges by Dec. 15.
Interested students are advised to see their guidance counselors, visit enf.elks.org, or call Oneonta Lodge 1312 at 607-432-1312 for more information.
Roast beef dinner set at Elks Lodge
CHESTNUT STREET — The Oneonta Elks Lodge will sponsor a dine-in or takeout roast beef dinner at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 9, in recognition of Veterans Day. The lounge will open at 4:30 p.m.
The meal will include soup, roast beef, mashed potatoes, gravy, vegetables, rolls and dessert.
The cost will be $5 veterans and $15 for all others.
Diners are welcome to bring small items to add to the collection that will be given to the men and women at the Veterans Home at Oxford
Call 607-432-1312 for more information.
Fidget quilts to be featured at meeting
WEST END — Susquehanna Valley Quilters will meet at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 10, at Elm Park Methodist Church at 401 Chestnut St. in Oneonta.
Robin Lettis will present a program on making fidget quilts at 7 p.m.
‘Misery’ to play one more time
DOWNTOWN — An encore performance of Stephen King’s “Misery,” will be presented by Bigger Dreams Productions at 8 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 10, in the Production Center of Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center at 24 Market St. in Oneonta.
Visit BiggerDreamsProductions.org for more information and to purchase tickets which will also be available at the door.
Support group set to meet Saturday
WEST END — Survivors of suicide loss, a new support group, will meet from 10 to 11 a.m. monthly on the second Saturday at Elm Park United Methodist Church at 401 Chestnut St. in Oneonta.
According to a media release, meetings will provide a place for people to come together to express their loss, hope and stories of their loved ones. The next meeting is scheduled for Nov. 12.
Call Kathleen at 607-434-7950 for more information.
Square dance set for Sunday night
WEST END — The Tri-County Dance and Social Club will have a dance from 5 to 9 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 13, at Elm Park United Methodist Church at 401 Chestnut St. in Oneonta.
The band Dirt Road Express will provide music for round and square dancing to those 18 and older.
