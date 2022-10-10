Meetings designed to be supportive

ONEONTA — The following online support group sharing meetings will be held by Family Resource Network in Oneonta for the families of those with special needs.

The meetings are designed for families to form connections, learn from experiences shared by others and ultimately find support.

Call Robin at 607-287-6358 for more information.

Legion Auxiliary to meet Wednesday

CHESTNUT STREET — The American Legion Auxiliary Unit 259 will meet at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 12, at the Post at 279 Chestnut St. in Oneonta.

Quilt group sets Thursday meeting

WEST END — Susquehanna Valley Quilt Guild will meet Thursday, Oct. 13, at Elm Park United Methodist Church at 401 Chestnut St. in Oneonta.

A period of socialization will begin at 6:30 p.m. and will be followed by a meeting at 7 p.m. Kim Cronin will present a program on redwork, a form of American embroidery.

Tags

Trending Video