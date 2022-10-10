Meetings designed to be supportive
ONEONTA — The following online support group sharing meetings will be held by Family Resource Network in Oneonta for the families of those with special needs.
- From to 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 11. The required registration is available at https://tinyurl.com/ydjcufnt.
- From 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 13. The required registration is available at https://tinyurl.com/bdh3u3v6.
The meetings are designed for families to form connections, learn from experiences shared by others and ultimately find support.
Call Robin at 607-287-6358 for more information.
Legion Auxiliary to meet Wednesday
CHESTNUT STREET — The American Legion Auxiliary Unit 259 will meet at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 12, at the Post at 279 Chestnut St. in Oneonta.
Quilt group sets Thursday meeting
WEST END — Susquehanna Valley Quilt Guild will meet Thursday, Oct. 13, at Elm Park United Methodist Church at 401 Chestnut St. in Oneonta.
A period of socialization will begin at 6:30 p.m. and will be followed by a meeting at 7 p.m. Kim Cronin will present a program on redwork, a form of American embroidery.
