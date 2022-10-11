Author to read from debut anthology
DOWNTOWN — Hartwick College Assistant Professor of Literature, Media and Writing Tessa Yang will celebrate the publication of her first collection of short stories at a reading and book signing at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 13, at Roots Brewing Company at 175 Main St. in Oneonta.
According to a media release, “The Runaway Restaurant,” is a work of speculative fiction that contains stories from across a spectrum of themes, from dreamlike to dystopian. The 13 stories represent six years of work.
Yang joined the Hartwick faculty in 2019. She specializes in creative writing, literary and genre fiction, short stories, flash fiction, literary editing and publishing. Courses she has taught at the college include Intro to Creative Writing, Intermediate Fiction, Science Fiction and Literary Editing. She is scheduled to participate in Hartwick’s Visiting Writers Series in November.
The award-winning writer received her bachelor’s degree in English from St. Lawrence University in 2015 and her Master of Fine Arts degree in 2018 from Indiana University — Bloomington, where she served as editor of Indiana Review. She is also a member of the academic honor society, Phi Beta Kappa.
Saturday sale on tap at downtown church
DOWNTOWN — A rummage sale will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m Saturday, Oct. 15, First Presbyterian Church at 196 Main St. in Oneonta. A half-price sale will be held from 2 to 3 p.m. on most remaining items.
The sale will feature a Christmas and gift shop, puzzles, books, clothing, linens, housewares, children’s books, toys and games and Halloween items.
Costumed patrons will receive treats
ONEONTA — Super Heroes Humane Society will host a Halloween rummage sale from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15, and 10 a.m. to 2 pm. Sunday, Oct. 16, at the future home of the shelter at 160 Pony Farm Road.
Anyone, child or adult, wearing a costume will be welcome to trick-or-treat at the sale.
Pet food and supply donations, excluding linens and towels, will also be accepted for the cats and dogs at the shelter.
The sale will feature new and vintage items, home and holiday decor, household items, tools, books, plants, pet supplies, collectibles, children’s clothing, toys and furniture.
