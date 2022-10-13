Artist announced for Writer’s Salon
DOWNTOWN — Poet, musician, and visual artist Michael Peters will be the featured artist at the next edition of Writers Salon at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 18, at Community Arts Network of Oneonta at 11 Ford Ave. in Oneonta.
According to a media release, the sound-imaging installation by Peters, “O Kind Vel’d Sparrow” will be displayed and a reading-performance from the project’s manuscript with sound accompaniment by Al Margolis, will take place.
Peters is the author of “Vaast Bin” and other sound, visual, and text-based works.
He has performed at venues such as the Bowery Poetry Club, Issue Project Room, Boston Poetry Marathon, SUNY Albany’s Art Museum, Round Lake Auditorium, and the Museum of Contemporary Art in Chicago.
