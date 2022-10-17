Meetings designed to be supportive
ONEONTA — The following online support group sharing meetings will be held by Family Resource Network in Oneonta for the families of those with special needs.
- From to 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct.18. The required registration is available at https://tinyurl.com/5cdyx332.
- From 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 20. The required registration is available at https://tinyurl.com/2p8nstdd,
The meetings are designed for families to form connections, learn from experiences shared by others and ultimately find support.
Call Robin at 607-287-6358 for more information.
Tales of Oneonta’s ghosts to be told
DOWNTOWN — The Greater Oneonta Historical Society will ring in Halloween with “Haunted History,” from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 20, at its History Center at 183 Main St. in Oneonta.
According to a media release, the History After Hours program will include Oneonta ghost stories and unsolved mysteries, Laskaris fudge making, and arts and crafts.
The event is free and open to the public.
Call 607-432-0960 for more information.
Environmental film set to be screened
SUNY ONEONTA — Glimmerglass Film Days will present a free screening of “WindShipped” at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 20, in Hodgdon IRC Lecture Hall 5 on the SUNY Oneonta campus.
According to a media release, Director Jon Bowermaster will participate in a question-and-answer period following the documentary described as the story of the Schooner Apollonia and its captain whose dream it is to restart cargo delivery up and down the Hudson River, by sail, without the use of fossil fuels.
The event is sponsored by the College Senate Committee on Public Events and sponsored by SUNY Oneonta Alumni Association with financial support from the Fund for Oneonta.
Visit www.glimmerglass filmdays.org for more information.
Square dance set for Sunday night
WEST END — The Tri-County Dance and Social Club will have a dance from 5 to 9 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 23, Elm Park United Methodist Church at 401 Chestnut St. in Oneonta.
The Doc Weismore band will provide music for round and square dancing to those 18 and older.
Meatloaf dinner set at Elks Lodge
CHESTNUT STREET — A dine-in or takeout meat loaf dinner will be served at the Elks Lodge on Chestnut Street in Oneonta at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 26.
In addition to meatloaf, the $15 meal will include mashed potatoes, gravy, vegetables, soup, tossed salad, rolls, beverages and dessert.
Reservations are requested by Friday, Oct. 21, and may be made by calling 607-432-1312 and leaving a message.
