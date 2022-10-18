Society to celebrate 55th anniversary
SOUTHSIDE — The 55th anniversary celebration of the founding of Delaware-Otsego Audubon Society will be held Friday, Oct. 21, at Quality Inn on state Route 23 in Southside Oneonta.
According to a media release, the evening will begin at 5:30 p.m. with a social hour, followed by a buffet dinner at 6:15 p.m., program at 7:30 p.m. and raffle drawings at 8:30 p.m.
A cash bar will be available.
Masks and COVID-19 vaccinations are not required but are strongly recommended.
Tables will be limited to parties of six.
The keynote presentation, The Essentials of Birding by Ear,” will be made remotely by John C. Robinson. Birding by ear is described as a universal method for learning to identify birds using calls or notes.
A professional ornithologist and environmental consultant, Robinson has a bachelor’s degree in biology from Iowa State University.
A best-selling author, he has published six books about nature and birds. He has also led professional birding and natural history tours to South Africa and throughout the United States.
Those who wish to attend virtually will be able to join on Zoom starting at 7:15 p.m. Program details are available at https://tinyurl.com/4ahmbmkk.
The cost to attend in-person is $35 per person.
Reservations were due by Oct. 15. Those who missed the deadline may call Kathryn Davino at 607-746-7396.
Charter dinner raffle prizes may be viewed at https://tinyurl.com/bdznkpyu.
DOAS is also taking orders for bird seed. Product information and online order forms will be available at https://doas.us/2022-bird-seed-sale/ until 5 p.m. Sunday Oct. 23.
‘Black Cat Bingo’ set for Sunday
DOWNTOWN — Super Heroes Humane Society will host a bingo fundraising event at 6 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 23, at Roots Brewing Company at 175 Main St. in Oneonta.
According to a media release, “Black Cat Bingo” will celebrate Black Cat Awareness Month.
In addition to playing bingo for prizes, cat and dog-themed baskets will be raffled and there will also be a 50/50 drawing.
Super Heroes hosts bingo at Roots almost every month to raise funds to support shelter operations and/or costs for its new building renovation.
There is a $10 minimum food or beverage purchase required to play.
Call 607-435-0035 or visit https://tinyurl.com/2xzys njk for more information.
