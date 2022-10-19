Club to sponsor Friday night dinner
CHESTNUT STREET — A chicken and biscuit dinner will be served to the public from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 21, at the Veterans Club at 279 Chestnut St. in Oneonta.
The $14 meal will be available to eat there or takeout and will include chicken and biscuits, mashed potatoes, vegetables, dessert. Those who dine-in will also receive a beverage.
Call 607-432-0494 for more information and reservations.
